Eighty-five new COVID-19 cases were reported by the health authorities on Sunday. Sixty-four patients recovered, leaving 1587 active cases. 1995 swab tests were made in the past 24 hours.

The new cases are still being investigated. Of Saturday's 88 new cases, 18 were traced back to family members who were also confirmed positive, nine were contacts with other positive cases at work, four were contacts with other positive cases and three stemmed from social gatherings.

The virus has claimed 220 lives so far.