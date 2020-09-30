An 85-year-old man has become Malta’s 35th COVID-19 victim.

The Health Ministry said the man was found positive to COVID-19 on Sunday and was taken to St Thomas Hospital on Monday, where he died earlier on Wednesday.

He had underlying health conditions, the ministry said as if offered condolences to the family.

It appealed to the people to follow Health Department advice on frequent hand washing, social distancing and mask usage.

At 3.6 deaths per 100,000 people, Malta's COVID-19 mortality rate is now the highest in Europe.

A total of 35 COVID-19 patients have died since March, with eight known victims since Friday.