The government spent at least €8.5 million on COVID-19 testing between January and June, according to figures published this week.

The tests, both diagnostic and for antibodies, were procured either through a direct order, or what is known as a negotiated procedure of supply.

One lump sum – €4.46 million – was contracted in mid-May to EJ Busuttil Ltd to cover the supply of test kits. Another €1.06 million contract was awarded to Genlantis Diagnostics for COVID-19 quick tests.

Most of the money was spent on molecular (polymerase-chain reaction or PCR) tests to detect active coronavirus, as recommended by the World Health Organisation. Less than a €1 million was spent on antibody tests.

The government, which has repeatedly said that Malta’s testing rate is among the highest in the world, started issuing direct orders for tests in February.

According to figures published in the Government Gazette, by March 17, EJ Busuttil had already received €168,731 in contracts for the procurement of separate batches of tests.

Towards the end of March, the same company was contracted to provide €198,508 and €264,000 worth of tests through negotiated procedures, and in April, it got €496,270 for a separate batch of real-time PCR detection kits through a direct order.

By the end of June, the company received more than €6 million in contracts.

Another contract with a price tag of €698,948 went to Vivian Corporation Ltd in mid-April. The company was awarded a separate € 287,400 contract for tests the previous month.

At least another four companies were awarded contracts for the provision of tests.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 3,095 COVID-19 cases have been detected through 256,557 tests.

In preparing for the COVID-19 outbreak, in March the government awarded a €43,317 contract for two mobile storage corpse systems for the mortuary department at Mater Dei Hospital. Another €26,273 covered the costs of nine body storage racks.

Two contracts – €162,000 and €520,800 – were awarded to St Thomas Hospital for the leasing of beds for the care of patients requiring isolation in January and for the leasing of 28 beds in June, respectively.

Meanwhile, the transfer of patients from Sir Paul Boffa Hospital to Golden Care Ltd cost €1.09 million, while the transfer to Dar Pinto, Qormi, cost €735,475.