The Capuchin community of Victoria recently marked the 85th anniversary of the passing away of Fra Baskal Farrugia.

After masses, celebrated by Fr Peter Cachia OSA and Fr Etienne Gilson OFM Conv., both celebrants led the congregation to the crypt beneath the church where Fra Baskal’s remains are preserved.

Fra Baskal, his baptismal name Salvu, was born in Żebbuġ, Gozo, on February 10, 1869. He joined the Capuchin Friars on Christmas Eve of 1890.

He spent almost all his life serving the sick friars, looking after the sanctuary of Our Lady of Graces and begging for alms for the sanctuary, which is situated on the road to Marsalforn.

He was well known for his devotion to the Holy Eucharist and to Our Lady of Graces.