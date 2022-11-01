An 85-year-old man was grievously injured in a hit-and-run in Luqa early on Tuesday, the police said.
In a statement, the police said they were informed of a traffic accident on Triq Ċensu Decandia in Luqa at around 5.30am.
Upon arriving on site, the police found the 85-year-old Luqa resident had been hit by a car that had immediately sped off. The man was given first aid by a medical team before being rushed to Mater Dei in an ambulance. His injuries were later certified as grievous.
In the same incident, two parked cars - a Daihatsu Terios and a Mazda Demio - were also damaged.
Police investigations and the search for the car and its driver are still underway while Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech is leading an inquiry into the case.
