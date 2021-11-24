A total of 86 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday but hospitalisations remained steady at 17.

Another 39 people recovered in the past 24 hours, leaving 954 active cases.

The number of booster shots have exceeded the 100,000 mark to reach 102,334.

Charmaine Gauci, superintendent of public health, told Times of Malta in the Ask Charmaine programme on Wednesday that the daily moving average of infections is 78.

She stressed that the situation at the hospital is stable. Of the two virus patients in intensive care, one was not vaccinated and the other did not have time to get the booster shot.