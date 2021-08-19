86 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday, the highest number in six days, and a further two patients died.

The victims were a 96-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man, whose death raised the virus death toll to 435.

The health authorities said on Thursday that the number of virus patients in hospital is now 32, down from 37 on Wednesday, but the number in ITU has increased to two from one the previous day.

3,496 swab tests were made in the past 24 hours. 56 patients recovered and there are now 643 active cases.

The number of vaccine jabs has risen to 788,292, with 407,154 people now fully vaccinated.