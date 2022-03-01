A total of 86 people tested positive for COVID-19 between Monday and Tuesday according to data released by the health authorities, which also shows that a further 64 had recovered from the virus.

The figure comes one day after Malta registered 40 new COVID cases, the lowest number since November 15.

No virus-linked deaths were recorded overnight, meaning Malta's current number of known active cases stands at 714.

Of these, 38 are at Mater Dei Hospital, three of whom are receiving intensive treatment.

The same health data shows that over 343,000 people have now received a booster shot of the COVID vaccine.

Booster doses are available for all residents aged 18 and older, with vaccination open to residents aged older than five.