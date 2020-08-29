An 86-year-old woman infected with COVID-19 has died, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.



The woman had tested positive for the virus on August 18 and was one of three patients receiving treatment within Mater Dei Hospital’s intensive treatment unit.



She was taken to intensive care from the day she was admitted to hospital.



The woman is the eleventh person to die while infected with the virus in Malta.

In a brief statement, the Health Ministry offered the woman’s family its condolences and urged people to continue following public health guidelines.