An 86-year-old man has died while suffering COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday evening.

He was diagnosed as having the virus on September 8 and hospitalised last Thursday.

He had underlying medical conditions, the ministry said while expressing its condolences.

He becomes the 24th person to die while diagnosed with COVID-19.

Last week was Malta’s worst week since the start of the pandemic, with six patients dying and record numbers of new cases recorded. Another two men, aged 98 and 83, died on Monday.