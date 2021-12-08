Malta has recorded 87 new COVID-19 cases, with the number being treated in hospital rising to 26.

They include four in intensive care, the health ministry announced on Wednesday.

After 61 recoveries, there are now 1,363 active cases of the virus in the country.

The rising number of cases reflects the situation across Europe, where the Delta variant is driving transmission.

While the cases being treated in hospital is also higher, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci said this is not necessarily a cause for concern.

"Not all of the people are being treated for COVID itself," she told Times of Malta earlier this week.

"We have a number of these people who have been admitted to hospital because when people come to hospital for any reason they are tested for COVID and some were found positive.

"So this is very important in our distinction and assessment of what is happening in hospital."

The number of booster jabs administered so far has risen to 141,243. There are so far no reported cases of the Omicron variant in Malta.