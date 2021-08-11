One COVID-19 patient died overnight, bringing the number of COVID-19 related deaths in Malta up to 429.

The victim is a 79-year-old woman. She died at Mater Dei Hospital, the health authorities said. No other information about her was provided.

Another 87 people tested positive for COVID-19 overnight, while 137 patients recovered. The 87 new cases was the highest daily total recorded in August so far.

Wednesday's statistics brought the number of active cases down to 808.

The new cases were detected on a day when healthcare workers administered 3,466 swab tests.

Of the active cases, 40 are being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, three of whom are receiving intensive care. On Tuesday, there were 42 patients in hospital and three in intensive care.

Vaccination

So far, 399,769 people in Malta are fully vaccinated against the virus. Over the past months, a total of 778,936 doses were administered.