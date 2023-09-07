Traffic through the Malta International Airport continued to exhibit an upward trend in August, increasing by 6.7 per cent over 2019 to a total of 878,462 passenger movements.

In a statement, MIA said that while seat capacity increased by 2.8 per cent over 2019, the seat load factor stood at an all-time high of 91.4 per cent, "reflecting very strong demand for travel".

Italy continued to lead with 244,322 passengers, while the UK ranked second as it continued to perform below 2019 levels.

Compared to July, Germany and France traded places, with the former market moving back to third place.

The difference in traffic between Germany and France amounted to just 2,709 passenger movements.

In August, Spain ranked fifth for the third consecutive month.