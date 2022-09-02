89.7 Bay has ushered in the Malta Pride Week with the launch of its brand new radio station, Bay Pride, in collaboration with Allied Rainbow Communities (ARC) Malta.

Bay Pride is Malta’s first-ever LGBTI+ music station, where all the popular pride anthems will be playing 24/7. Anyone can listen anywhere, be it online from one’s computer, mobile or even from a smart speaker.

The Malta Pride March will be held on September 10. 89.7 Bay is a proud sponsor of this year’s march and concert and will also be bringing back its iconic pride float and give out its exclusive Pride merchandise. The event will start at 5pm in Valletta.

ARC Malta has provided a full Pride guide to stay up to date with everything taking place during the Pride season.

Click here for a link to the guide.