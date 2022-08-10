89.7 Bay has been officially announced as Malta’s most popular radio station for the 16th consecutive year, according to the most recent figures published by the Broadcasting Authority on Wednesday, August 10.

89.7 Bay was noted as the most followed radio station, with 20.5 per cent (264 respondents) of a sample of 1285 radio listeners mentioning it as one of the three radio stations which they had listened to on the previous day.

The station is most popular with the younger demographic of radio listeners aged between 12-30 years. 89.7 Bay was also registered as the most listened-to radio station on DAB+.

For another year, Bay Breakfast with Daniel & Ylenia was also honoured as the most listened-to local radio programme, with 17.1 per cent (217 respondents) mentioning it as their preferred local radio programme for listeners aged 12-40 years. This year’s results marked the show’s biggest numbers yet.

The data for this assessment was collected between Wednesday, June 8 and Tuesday, June 14, 2022. This survey included changes in terms of collection of data, research methodology, data analysis and presentation of findings.