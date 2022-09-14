An 89-year-old woman was hospitalised on Wednesday after she was hit by a motorbike in Birkirkara.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Dun Karm at 3.15pm. One lane on Lija-bound carriageway of the popular road, better known as the Birkirkara bypass, was still closed to traffic at the time of publication.

In a social media post, the police advised motorists to avoid the area.

The 89-year-old victim, who is from Birkirkara, was hit by a Kentoya Viking motorcycle. Its rider was a 33-year-old man from Victoria. He was not injured.

She was given first aid by a medical team on site and then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

Her condition is not yet known.

The police are investigating.