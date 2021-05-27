89.7 Bay has just launched its most recent project to date − Bay TV − bringing together the best of both worlds of TV and online content in one concept.

As from this week, brand new shows will be coming out every week and local influencers will be joining the cast of new faces to be featured on these programmes.

Among others, James Ryder and Nathan Brimmer are headlining a brand new sketch show, aptly named The Brimmer and Ryder Show.

Bay TV will also feature Under the Lens, an informative show, asking questions on local topics. Experts will be consulted so as to debunk common myths as well. The first episode will revolve around adoption and will premiere on June 8.

All the episodes of the new series are available publicly on 89.7 Bay’s Facebook Page and will also soon be on the new Bay TV YouTube Channel which is about to be launched.