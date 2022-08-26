The Millennia Complex on Aldo Moro Street in Marsa will go under the hammer next month with bids starting close to €9 million.

The building, covering nearly 1,400 square metres over four floors, plus a basement, is being sold at the request of HSBC Bank Malta, which is seeking to recover monies owed by Mizzi Group Ltd.

The tenement consists of a rectangular plot with a depth of around 50.5 metres and a frontage of around 27.5 metres.

The frontage is on the service road abutting Aldo Moro, while the back façade is on Triq Troubridge.

The building currently has tenants. The ground floor has two offices, one being used by the Malta Resources Authority and the other office by a religious centre.

The first floor is used by the Economy, Investment and Small Business Ministry, the second by the Environment and Resources Authority, and the third by the Home Affairs and National Security Ministry.

According to a court notice by the Registrar of Civil Courts and Tribunals, the complex is valued at €8,939,681.50.

The sale by judicial auction will take place on September 27 at 10.30am in room 78, adjacent to the Courts Archives at Level -1 at the Law Courts in Valletta. The notice states that the sale was ordered by the First Hall of the Civil Court.

Earlier this week, Times of Malta reported on another sale by judicial auction, of a derelict hotel in Sliema that dates back to the 18th century and whose asking price is €2.8 million, also following a court decree.

The former Savoy Hotel, with its multi-faceted bay windows, is a landmark building at the top of Rue D’Argens that has been abandoned for years.

Following a legal dispute, the court ordered that it be auctioned after a minority owner failed to come to an agreement with Almo Properties and Exalco Group.

The auction of the hotel will take place on September 13 at the courthouse in Valletta.