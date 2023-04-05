Businesses and NGOs came together to share ideas about ESG (Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance), voluntary organisations and the charity sector for the second edition of the For Impact Event and Fair.

Organised by the Academy of Givers, the event featured talks, panel discussions, workshops and discussions on various topics such as the importance of supporting culture to safeguarding Malta’s nature footprint, as well as an Impact Fair and NGO Pitch Fest, which showcased some of Malta’s most inspiring NGOs.

Participants also voted for the NGO of their choice, with winners awarded a total of €1,500.

The event opened with a message by Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli.

“There are out there and amongst us strong-willed men and women of all ages dedicated to tackling the social and environmental issues that still concern our islands,” she said.

“The reality, however, is that the public at large and the corporate sector still need to be made aware of what has been done, is being done and will be done, as we wisely spotlight this huge amount of voluntary work by such effective initiatives as this one.”

One of the outcomes of the event discussions was the need for different sectors that are working towards creating change in Malta to collaborate more. Businesses need to be understanding the needs of the social, cultural and environmental sectors and align their business to support change and see real long-lasting impact from their actions. When supporting NGOs, companies need to give effectively, empower those they’re supporting, and work through the creation of partnerships.

Businesses have the opportunity to use their resources and look at what kind of legacy they want to leave for generations to come.

A panel discussion on ‘Frameworks Encouraging Impact’ summarised that we need to understand the value of giving, map out the current context, and work on the frameworks to tackle the issue of legal constraints so that there is less complexity and more of a clear strategy and common standards to be able to create a more effective environment for social impact.

The Academy of Givers is about the ‘sum of the people around us’ as its President Mark Weingard shared, creating a space to bridge the gaps, create steps to improve the giving and impact sector and encourage collaboration, corporate responsibility and giving effectively. A report on the recommendations that have emerged from the event will be published shortly.

For more information on the Academy of Givers and membership, visit their website, follow them on Facebook or LinkedIn or reach out to the team at info@academyofgivers.org.