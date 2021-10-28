Ninety per cent of recommendations by the Auditor General have been implemented by the public service, Mario Cutajar said on Thursday.

The head of public service said this marked an improvement in implementation rates over 2020 (81%) and 2019 (78%).

Cutajar added that out of 319 of the 331 NAO recommendations had been accepted.

Among others, recommendations dealt with procurement procedures, inventory management, and internal controls in general administration and public funds.

“In the past, the Auditor General complained of finding the same deficiencies year after year because the administration did not heed his reporting. Today, the Auditor General acknowledges the work carried out by the public administration and is in fact in agreement on the percentages of implementation reported by the public service, which continues to give credibility to this exercise,” Cutajar said.