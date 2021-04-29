A 90-year-old patient in an ambulance was grievously injured on Thursday in a traffic accident in Valletta.

The accident happened in Triq l-Assedju l-Kbir at 3pm.

The police said the woman, who is from Valletta, was in an ambulance that was involved in a collision with a Man truck. The ambulance was being driven by a 45-year-old Irish man who lives in Munxar, the truck by a 41-year-old man who lives in Birkirkara.

The woman was given first aid by a medical team on site and was then taken to Mater Dei hospital.

The police are investigating.