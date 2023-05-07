Over 900 people have already applied to be an extra for the upcoming sequel to Gladiator, which will be shot in Malta during the summer.

RELATED STORIES Watch: Gladiator sequel summer filming confirmed

Call for Gladiator sequel extras is now open

On Thursday, casting coordinator and director Brenda Camilleri posted a call on Facebook asking people to be part of an “upcoming Roman epic feature film”.

Ridley Scott’s sequel to Gladiator will be filmed in Malta, following up on the 2000 Oscar-winning Roman epic that was also partly filmed on the island.

Filming is set to take place between June 15 and September 5 and men, women and children from every ethnicity are wanted to fill a historically accurate Rome, complete with all the nations they conquered and enslaved, Camilleri said.

The only stipulation is that applicants must have a Maltese ID number or a Maltese tax registration number. Applicants must be available for 12-hour shoots, Mondays to Fridays.

It is very important for applicants to understand that extras are cast on their appearance - Brenda Camilleri

For their troubles, extras will be paid a basic pre-tax daily rate of €100 with any hours beyond that falling under overtime, Camilleri said. Costume fitting sessions for extras will also be paid.

Costumes will also, obviously, depend on the role given but will fall within the Roman era.

“In general, in those times clothing was made up of tunics and flowing garments for the civilians and, of course, the Roman Soldiers wore their military garments,” she explained.

“I am sure the costumes will be a feast for the eyes, transforming the extras completely.”

When asked what kind of scenes extras will be taking part in, Camilleri remained tight-lipped, explaining that only those selected will be able to witness the “amazing scenes unfolding in front of their eyes.

Extras will be able to witness 'amazing scenes'

“And they’ll sign a contract not to say anything about it,” she added.

“It is very important for applicants to understand that extras are cast on their appearance,” Camilleri emphasised as clear photos and correct measurements will make all the difference.

As a casting coordinator, Camilleri’s role is both creative and logistical as she follows the director’s vision to create a background look of extras while coordinating the “endless list” of logistics.

The film is expected to have Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan and Denzel Washington among the lead roles. David Scarpa is penning the script for the sequel.

Ridley Scott was recently in Malta scouting for locations.

Paramount has set a November 2024 release for the film.

Those interested in being extras can apply online at brendacamillericasting.com by clicking on the ‘I want to work in film’ button and filling out an application form.

For any queries regarding applications, send an email to talent@brendacamilleri.com.