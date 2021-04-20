A container carrying some 900 dummy AK47 rifles has been seized by Malta Customs while on its way to Libya.

The Customs Department said on Tuesday that the container was declared as carrying ‘crafts’.

The dummy guns were found during an inspection. They are of the same shape and approximate weight as real rifles. The department said they may have been intended for use as training rifles or for military drill.

The case has been referred to the Sanctions Monitoring Board in view of international sanctions on the sale of weapons to Libya.