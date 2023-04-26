A total 9,364 people who suffered an injustice or an employment anomaly in the past have been paid compensation in the past six years.

These included payments to police officers for unpaid overtime work, arrears due to former workers of the Malta Electricity Board, and people employed in the labour corps before 1979 and then absorbed into the public service.

Other payouts were to former workers of the Gas Board who were later transferred to Enemalta and former port workers licensed between 1973 and 2007.

The payments, one of the government's electoral promises, started to be made in 2017. A total of €76.5 million have been forked out to address these anomalies since, Social Policy Minister Michael Falzon said on Wednesday.

Addressing a news conference, Falzon said the only two schemes still open were relating to people in the labour corps or public service.

It is estimated that some 4,600 people will be entitled to the grants, getting some €8 million between them, Falzon said. Applications close at the end of June with the terms and conditions, as well as further details, to be issued in the next Government Gazette.

In cases where an eligible applicant has died, an application may be filed by the widow or heir.

The scheme is being issued for one last time.