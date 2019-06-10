A mechanic who suffered permanent nerve damage during an operation to remove a lump of tissue from his neck has been awarded more than €90,000 in damages by a civil court.

Etienne Ellul had gone under the knife in 2013 to remove the lipoma and was told that the operation was a success, with no follow up needed.

However, the swelling never subsided and he began feeling considerable pain in his shoulder. He underwent further tests, which revealed that he had a large lipoma in the same area where he had been operated.

Almost two years passed and Mr Ellul was operated for a second time to remove the tissue. Following this second operation, a consultant told him that his severe shoulder pain was due to irreparable nerve damage caused to him during his first operation.

Mr Ellul subsequently sued for damages, arguing that the surgeon responsible for his care, Mark Schembri, and the surgeon who had operated on him, Drazen Djukic, had caused him a 21 per cent permanent disability.

The court heard from Mr Schembri and Mr Djukic as well as from ENT consultant Mario Said, who operated on Mr Ellul the second time and who told him about the nerve damage he had suffered.

A third surgeon which Mr Ellul had consulted, Carmel Sciberras, also told Mr Ellul that he had suffered nerve damage during the initial operation.

Defendants argued that the lipoma had covered the nerves, making nerve damage an inevitable consequence of the operation to remove the growth.

Mr Said, however, had told the court that the damaged nerve was a superficial one which could have been avoided during surgery.

The court, presided by Mr Justice Lawrence Mintoff, also noted that although an ultrasound had indicated that Mr Ellul’s operation would be more complex than most other similar cases, doctors had not ordered an MRI, which would have allowed them to clearly see nerve pathways to ensure they were not damaged during surgery.

Citing case law, the court ruled that Mr Djukic had taken an unnecessary risk in deciding to operate on Mr Ellul without ordering an MRI first and that Mr Schembri was ultimately responsible as Mr Djukic formed part of his firm.

Using an established formula to calculate loss of earnings Mr Ellul had incurred as a result of the incident, the court found the defendants jointly responsible and ordered them to pay Mr Ellul €92,054.68 in damages.

Mr Ellul was represented by lawyer Leslie Cuschieri.