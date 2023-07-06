Just 916 people were registering for work in May, down by 45 from the same month in 2022, data issued on Thursday shows.

Decreases were recorded in the majority of the age groups; excluding the under 20’s. Men accounted for 70.4 per cent of total registrants.

Persons who had been registering for work for under 21 weeks and those who had been registering for over one year decreased when compared to the same month in 2022. On the other hand, persons who have been registering for work for 21 to 52 weeks increased.

In May 2023, the number of persons with a disability who were registering for work decreased by 18 when compared to the previous year, reaching 224 persons.

The largest shares of persons on the unemployment register sought occupations as Clerical support workers..