Health authorities announced 93 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday while three patients, including one aged 46, died while infected with the virus.

The three patients who died were a 46-year-old man and 71-year-old woman who died at Mater Dei Hospital and a 77-year-old man who died at Gozo General Hospital. Their deaths mean 385 people have now died while COVID-19 positive so far.

The 93 new cases were detected from a total of 2,982 swab tests carried out over the past day.

It is the fifth consecutive day that the number of new cases has hovered around the 100 mark, following several weeks of high case numbers which forced the government to shut down schools and close non-essential services for a minimum of four weeks to limit virus spread.

Meanwhile, a further 283 patients recovered overnight. As a result, the number of active cases in the country as of 12.30pm on Saturday stood at 1,660. That is the lowest it has been since January 4.

Vaccination efforts continued at a rapid pace on Friday, with more than 5,700 doses administered over the past 24 hours. Of those, 1,117 were second doses.

Healthcare workers have administered a total of 171,873 vaccine doses so far, with 50,050 of those being second doses.

