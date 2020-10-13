93 new cases of COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday after 2257 swab tests.

The health authorities said 31 patients had recovered, leaving 881 active cases.

100 cases were reported on Saturday, 95 on Sunday and 68 on Monday, leading to calls from trade unions for more effective government action to stop the spread of the virus.

The health authorities said that while the new cases are still being investigated, it had established that 25 of Monday's cases were family members of known cases; four were contacts with work colleagues who tested positive; two were direct contacts with positive cases and one case was imported.

No details were given of the other cases.

The health ministry also reported a man's death on Tuesday, raising the number of deaths from the virus in Malta to 44.