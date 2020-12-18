Ninety-four new COVID-19 cases were recorded between Thursday and Friday as one patient died and 110 recovered.

The new cases and recoveries mean there were 1,606 active cases in the country as of 12.30pm on Wednesday.

Sixty new cases and two deaths were reported on Thursday. The death reported on Friday brings Malta's death toll up to 183.

Thursday's new cases were detected from 3,558 swabs carried out over the past 24 hours.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Thursday that Malta will join the rest of the EU in vaccinating against COVID-19 from December 27.

First in line for the jab will be the groups most vulnerable to COVID-19: those aged over 85, healthcare workers in hospitals and people living or working in homes for the elderly.

The new cases announced on Friday are still being investigated by contact tracing teams.

Information about Thursday's cases is being given by Superintendent of Health Charmaine Gauci in her weekly news conference.

