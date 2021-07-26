A further 94 people tested positive for COVID over the past 24 hours, while 126 recovered.

This means there are currently 2,262 active COVID cases in Malta.

Of these, 39 (up from 34 on Sunday) are being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, one of whom is at the Intensive Treatment Unit.

No COVID-linked death was reported overnight.

According to data published by the health authorities, 86 of the 127 new COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday were aged between 10 and 39.

The average age of Sunday's cases was 33.

Vaccination

A total of 370,187 people are now fully vaccinated against COVID, with a total of 744,521 doses administered over the past months.

According to Health Minister Chris Fearne, the day when COVID-19 is treated as a “mild disease” is nearing, virus variants permitting, but that authorities need some more time to ascertain that the link between community cases and hospitalisation has been broken.