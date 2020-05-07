€75,000 have been awarded to 11 applicants in terms of the COVID-19 Arts Council Malta funding scheme to address the financial impact that COVID-19 is having on creative and cultural practitioners, groups and organisations.

“The special call attracted an overwhelming response, unlike anything that the ACM has experienced before, with many artists and practitioners leaping at the opportunity to see the creation and materialisation of their ideas through this funding," Mary Ann Cauchi, director, Funding and Strategy at Arts Council Malta said.

A total of 95 submissions were made, of which five were withdrawn and 15 found to be ineligible.

Cauchi said applicants have been offered detailed feedback with their result notification letter. Those whose projects were not awarded were also been given guidance so as to help them improve the original pitch and possibly resubmit the proposal under other funding calls.

Unlike the process with regular funding, evaluators were all internal members of staff within the ACM Funding and Strategy Team, each having wide expertise in the sector, long-standing evaluation experience and a high level of responsibility and sensitivity towards the individual applicants, Cauchi said.

“Standard considerations included project management, timeframes, track records, audience reach, audience development and budgeting.

In a departure from the normal funding process, the disbursement process will take place with more immediacy, with beneficiaries receiving their funding in next few days.

https://www.artscouncilmalta.org/news/malta-arts-fund-special-call-update