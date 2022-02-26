Another 95 new COVID-19 cases were recorded overnight, while a 65-year-old man died while positive with the virus.

Data released by the health authorities on Facebook shows 95 other patients recovered from the virus which means Malta currently has 725 known active cases.

Of these, 34 are at Mater Dei Hospital, including three who are receiving intensive care. A total of 602 people have died while carrying the virus.

The data also shows that 342,310 people have received a booster shot of the COVID vaccine.

Booster doses are available for all residents aged 18 and older, with vaccination open to residents aged older than five.