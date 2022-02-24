Another 95 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded overnight.

Data released by the health authorities on Facebook shows 106 other people recovered from the virus.

This means Malta currently has 733 known active cases.

Of these, 44 are at Mater Dei Hospital, including three who are receiving intensive care.

The data also shows that 341,690 people have now received a booster shot of the COVID vaccine.

Booster doses are available for all residents aged 18 and older, with vaccination open to residents aged older than five.