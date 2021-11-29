Malta has recorded 95 new COVID-19 cases, while a further 39 people have recovered.

No COVID-linked death was reported between Sunday and Monday, meaning Malta's number of known active cases stands at 1,136.

Of these, 15 are in hospital, two of whom are receiving intensive care.

So far, 468 people died while positive with COVID. Six passed away last week.

As of today (Monday), those aged over 50 can register to boost their vaccination against COVID.

A total of 117,263 people have received a booster dose.

In all, 952,809 inoculations have been administered in nearly one year.

On Monday the World Health Organization warned the new COVID-19 Omicron variant poses a "very high" risk globally, despite uncertainties about the danger and contagion levels of the new strain.