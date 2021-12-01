Ninety-five people tested positive for COVID over the past 24 hours, while a further 70 patients recovered, according to health data published on Wednesday.

No COVID-linked deaths were reported between Tuesday and Wednesday, meaning Malta's number of known active cases now stands at 1,213.

Of these, 11 are at Mater Dei Hospital, two of whom are receiving intensive treatment.

Over the past week, since the new virus strain Omicron was reported by South Africa, authorities across the globe have urged people to get vaccinated, while dozens of countries responded with travel restrictions.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization warned blanket travel bans will not prevent the spread of Omicron.

Meanwhile, Malta’s Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci told Times of Malta readers that a precautionary approach is being strongly advised by ECDC with reinforcement of the measures of physical distancing, hand hygiene, increased ventilation and use of face masks.

So far, 123,944 people in Malta have received a booster jab, while 959,906 inoculations have been administered throughout the year.