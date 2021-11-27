Ninety-five new COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday, as the number of virus patients requiring hospital treatment remained unchanged at 12.

No deaths were reported overnight.

Data released by the Health Ministry showed that 47 virus patients recovered over the past day. As a result, the number of active virus cases currently stands at 1,051.

On Friday, 12 virus patients were being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, with two of them undergoing intensive treatment.

One of those ITU patients has since been moved out of intensive care, the figures indicated, with just one COVID-19 patient currently in ITU.

The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths has steadily risen over the past two weeks, with six people dying in the past seven days and the number of active cases doubling in 14 days to rise past the 1,000 mark.

With concerns mounting over a rise in cases and potential global spread of a new variant of concern, Omicron, authorities have said that they intend to speed up the rollout of booster vaccine doses.

So far, more than 110,000 booster doses have been administered so far, with priority given to the elderly, healthcare workers and frontline educators and the immunocompromised.

The rollout will proceed according to age, with over 50s the next in line to receive their third doses.

Healthcare workers administered just over 3,100 vaccine doses on Friday, the data indicated.

In total, 945,882 vaccine doses have been administered so far. More than 92% of the eligible population has been vaccinated.

Eligibility for vaccines is expected to be broadened in the coming weeks, following EMA approval of use of a weakened version of the Pfizer vaccine for children aged five to 11.

Health authorities have said that they expect to begin the process of inoculating children "in the coming weeks".