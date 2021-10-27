In 2021, the European Commission launched the largest EU funding programme for Research and Innovation – Horizon Europe with €95.5 billion available until 2027.

The programme offers vast opportunities for researchers and innovators representing Maltese legal entities such as Higher Education Establishments Organisations (HES), public bodies, SMEs, industries, NGOs, civil societies, and covers between 70 to 100 per cent of the eligible costs, depending on the type of entity and the call. The programme will fund projects which are related to health, culture, security, digital technologies, manufacturing, space, climate, energy, mobility, agriculture, food, bioeconomy and environment, among others. A novelty in the new programme is the introduction of the Missions, which are portfolio of actions which address very important societal challenges such as cancer, climate change, restoration of oceans and waters, climate neutral cities, and soil.

The Malta Council for Science and Technology (MCST) hosts all the Horizon Europe National Contact Points (NCPs) under one roof. Get in touch with your NCP and find out more about the opportunities Horizon Europe offers.

The NCPs provide the following free services:

Help you identify Horizon Europe funding opportunities that match your project ideas

Personalised advice on open and forthcoming Horizon Europe calls for proposals

Personalised advice on project ideas

Help identify potential partners via our European networks

Review proposal before submission

Organise information and training sessions and webinars

Provide advice on project management

Provide additional support through National funding schemes supporting Horizon Europe applications.

Over 800 calls and topics are currently published on the Funding and Tenders portal of the European Commissions, covering all scientific fields.

Horizon Europe:

Tackles climate change

Helps to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals

Boosts the EU’s competitiveness and growth

Facilitates collaboration and strengthens the impact of research and innovation in developing, supporting, and implementing EU policies while tackling global challenges

Supports the creation and better diffusion of excellent knowledge and technologies

Creates jobs, fully engages the EU’s talent pool, boosts economic growth, promotes industrial competitiveness, and optimises investment impact within a strengthened European Research Area.

Horizon 2020, the previous EU programme for R&I has helped 250 Maltese beneficiaries to obtain nearly €37 million in funding for the period between 2014 and 2020.

Get in touch now at horizon.malta@gov.mt. For more information visit https://mcst.gov.mt/horizon-europe/.