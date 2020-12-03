New COVID-19 cases were back to two-digit figures with 96 new cases being registered by health authorities between Wednesday and Thursday.
The last time the number of new cases was in two-digits was on Friday when 96 cases were detected.
Another 128 patients recovered.
The new cases were detected following 2,909 swabs.
Malta has identified 10,197 COVID-19 cases since the virus was first detected in March. 148 patients have died while infected with the virus while 8,015 have recovered.
As a result, the number of active cases in the country stood at 2,034 as of 12.30pm on Thursday.
No information has yet been given about the cases identified on Wednesday.
• 23 were family members of previously known cases;
• Nine were from direct contact with previously known cases;
• Eight were work colleagues of previously known cases; and
• Four were from social gatherings.
Browsing on a desktop PC? Check out the full version of this data dashboard.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us