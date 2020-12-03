New COVID-19 cases were back to two-digit figures with 96 new cases being registered by health authorities between Wednesday and Thursday.

The last time the number of new cases was in two-digits was on Friday when 96 cases were detected.

Another 128 patients recovered.

The new cases were detected following 2,909 swabs.

Malta has identified 10,197 COVID-19 cases since the virus was first detected in March. 148 patients have died while infected with the virus while 8,015 have recovered.

As a result, the number of active cases in the country stood at 2,034 as of 12.30pm on Thursday.

No information has yet been given about the cases identified on Wednesday.

Of Wednesday’s cases:

• 23 were family members of previously known cases;

• Nine were from direct contact with previously known cases;

• Eight were work colleagues of previously known cases; and

• Four were from social gatherings.

