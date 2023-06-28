Over the same period during which 97 educators quit their job, 487 others started working within the education system, according to the Education Ministry.

Therefore, the number of new educators employed in schools was far higher than the number of those who resigned, the ministry said.

The ministry issued a press release with the figures on Wednesday after a parliamentary question revealed that almost 100 teachers, learning support assistants (LSEs), kindergarten educators and assistant heads quit their job in the past 12 months.

The figures, which were tabled in parliament on Tuesday, raised concerns over what appeared to be an alarming resignation rate, and the Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) asked the ministry for further details.

In a table published on Wednesday, the Ministry said that 58 teachers quit but 241 new teachers were employed. 34 LSEs quit but 183 new ones were engaged. Three kindergarten educators quit and 29 new ones were taken on. And two assistant heads quit while 34 new ones joined the system.

"In each case, the number of engagements was far higher than the number of resignations," the ministry said.

From all educators, 1.1% resigned but 5.5% joined, it said.

The ministry also said it holds a meeting with each educator who hands in their resignation to try to understand what led them to take that decision.

"In a large part, those workers remain in the education sector and get a job in higher education institutions where there is a growing need for more staff to cater to the larger number of students who are choosing to stay in school after they finish their secondary education," the ministry said.

"In this context, the rate of early school leavers in Malta continued to drop."

The issue was first flagged on Tuesday, when Education Minister Clifton Grima was replying to a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Graziella Galea.

Galea asked for a breakdown of how many education professionals, by category, had resigned in both primary and secondary schools.

The minister said 55 educators resigned from primary schools and 42 from secondary schools.