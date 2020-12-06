New COVID-19 cases reached 97 on Sunday as 107 patients recovered, the Health Ministry said in its daily bulletin.

That leaves 1973 active cases from 10,520 cases found since the first one was detected in early March.

The new cases are still being investigated.

Of Saturday's 103 cases, the ministry said 22 were linked to contacts with family members who also tested positive, eight were contacts with work colleagues, two were contacts with other positive cases and two were traced back to social gatherings.