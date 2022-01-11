The film industry in Malta generated €98 million between March 2020 and December 2021, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Malta Film Commission said on Tuesday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 31 productions were filmed in Malta.

Film commissioner Johann Grech, speaking at the Malta Film Studios in Kalkara, said recent productions in Malta included feature films, television series, documentaries and reality shows.

"We not only had Maltese productions but companies from the USA, Japan, Canada, Germany, Italy, UK, Sweden and Norway," he said.

Last year, a total of 22 productions took place on the island and generated €68 million for the economy.

He said that a cash rebate scheme managed by the commission had enabled foreign productions to benefit from a rebate of up to 40% of expenditure.

"Over three years since the introduction of the revised cash rebate scheme, the film industry has generated over 2,060 jobs, and we plan to do much more," Grech said.

Tourism minister Clayton Bartolo said that despite the ongoing pandemic the film industry continued to move forward and create better career opportunities.

"We did not leave the industry alone, instead we worked harder, seeing that last year alone we had 22 productions filmed here. We work hard to ensure that the industry continues to grow.

He praised workers involved in the film industry and encouraged young students to take up careers in film.

The press conference was held a few weeks before the first Malta Film Awards ceremony is held on January 29.