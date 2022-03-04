A total of 98 people tested positive for COVID between Thursday and Friday, while a further 72 recovered, according to health data published on Facebook.

No virus-linked death was reported overnight.

This means Malta's current number of known active cases stands at 800.

Of these, 27 are at Mater Dei Hospital, three of whom are receiving intensive treatment.

The same health data shows that over 343,900 people have now received a booster shot of the COVID vaccine.

Booster doses are available for all residents aged 18 and older, with vaccination open to residents aged older than five.