A haul of 98,600 smuggled cigarettes and 2,060 grams of tobacco has been made following raids by customs and the police in a shop, residence, vehicle and two garages belonging to a person from Rabat.

Customs said in a statement on Saturday that €21,050 in duty and other taxes were evaded on the seized goods.



It said its intelligence services department had been working intensely on the case for weeks, gathering information from different sources. Once it identified the likely fraudster, he was observed for several days before its personnel embarking on the subsequent raids.

The suspect is expected to be charged in court soon.