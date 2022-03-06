Another 99 new COVID-19 cases have been reported overnight. No new deaths were recorded.

Data released by the health ministry showed that there are currently 45 patients receiving treatment at Mater Dei Hospital, with three of those inside the hospital's intensive treatment unit.

A total of 74 patients recovered overnight, meaning the number of active virus cases in the country currently stands at 870.

A total of 344,534 people have received a booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine so far.