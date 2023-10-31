A local digital services company has expanded into Saudi Arabia.

9H Capital, which was formed through a merger between Anchovy Studios and NIU Ltd, has acquired a 50 per cent stake in Saudi-based creative agency The Studio Upstairs.

The company announced the acquisition in a statement on Monday.

9H Capital CEO Benji Borg said the expansion “represents the culmination of a team with over 15 years of experience in supporting local and international brands with cutting-edge digital & tech solutions.”

The Studio Upstars will rebrand to Tayb but will continue to be led by its founder and CEO, Tala Saleh.

"The formation of Tayb marks a significant milestone,” Saleh said. “Our team is ready to deliver exceptional work by combining our international experience with localised expertise.”

9H Capital was established in 2022 through the merger of two of Malta’s leading digital agencies, Anchony Studios and NIU Ltd. The company serves as a holding company, with its subsidiary 9HDigital serving as its operational arm, offering branding and marketing, web development and e-commerce services.

Tayb will serve as the group’s agency in Saudi Arabia, executing the company’s vision with a localised context and focused on the Saudi market.

9H Capital is led by executive directors James Abela, Zak Borg, Matthew Sammut and Benji Borg, who also leads the company as CEO.

The board is chaired by non-executive chairman Joseph Sultana. Chris Mifsud and Etienne Borg Cardona serve as non-executive directors.