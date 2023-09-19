A nine-month-old baby and a 43-year-old man were grievously injured in a traffic accident in Mosta on Monday.

The police said the accident happened in Vjal l-Indipendenza at 11.15pm.

The 43-year-old victim, who is from San Ġwann, was driving a Peugeot that was involved in a collision with a Volkswagen Golf that was being driven by a 34-year-old man who lives in Ħamrun.

A 22-year-old man from Rabat, a 20-year-old woman from Valletta, and the baby, were passengers in the Golf.

The victims were given first aid on site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.