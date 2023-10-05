A man who admitted trying to kill Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, after being found on the grounds of Windsor Castle with a loaded crossbow, was on Thursday handed a nine-year sentence.

Jaswant Singh Chail, 21 was arrested while the late queen was staying in the castle on Christmas Day 2021. He was convicted of treason.

Judge Nicholas Hilliard said Chail had "lost touch with reality so that he had become psychotic". He will serve the first part of his term in a high-security psychiatric hospital, moving to prison when he is mental health improves.

The BBC reported that Chail was spurred on by his artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot "girlfriend" Sarai and inspired by storylines from Star Wars.