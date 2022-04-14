The company secretaries of several major companies listed on the Malta Stock Exchange have set up an official forum to discuss and assist in the development of policies and other matters of common interest to members.

The forum was established partly to meet the ever-increasing compliance requirements imposed by the local regulatory authorities and to organise and coordinate common interests.

It is presided over by a board comprising nine founding members. Francis Galea Salomone has been appointed chairperson, Daphne Dodebier deputy chairperson. Carlo Farrugia is secretary-general.

Galea Salomone said that in the current economic and regulatory scenario, where compliance has been put on the forefront of the agenda, the company secretaries felt a pressing need to establish a forum and communicate with one voice when addressing issues of common interest.

Membership is open to all companies listed on the Malta Stock Exchange, including bond issuers. Interested parties may obtain further information by sending an email to carlo@carlofarrugia.com.