ĠEM16+ is an educational programme offered by the Ministry for Education that provides students an opportunity to further their academic studies over the span of a year while being paid a stipend. The programme leads to the O-level examinations (SEC).

Each class in the programme will be limited to not more than 16 students. The small number in each class allows students to receive more support and individual attention from the centre’s staff. Teachers may also focus on students’ individual needs by means of a supplementary curriculum. This encourages the students to believe in themselves and become aware of their skills.

Who can apply?

Students who:

• have finished compulsory education and possess a school leaving certificate (Secondary School Certificate and Profile), or

• have sat for the O-levels or their resits, or

• have a good foundation of the taught subjects and would like to further their academic pursuit.

The curricular programme

The programme will include SEC examination preparation in Maltese, English, Mathematics, and Physics or Biology or ECDL, together with Physical Education and PSCD. Foreign students will be offered the opportunity to study Maltese as a foreign subject.

Students who have already obtained a mark between 1 and 5 in a SEC exam in a subject from this list may be exempted from the respective lessons. However, students can opt to dedicate this time to improve their current grade. Additionally, such students may be able to attend other subject lessons instead of the ones they are excused from.

Studying and assessment

The programme will start with a screening exercise to classify each student’s needs for every subject. A corresponding strategy is devised, whereby emphasis is placed on pertinent needs. Continuous assessment takes place throughout the course. This is based on established objectives with the aim of achieving the required progress. All this is done by means of different methods, depending on the students’ identified needs by each teacher in the various subject departments.

ĠEM16+ exams will be held during March 2023, which will serve the purpose of a summative assessment. They will also form part of the formative assessment, whereby together with their teachers, students may analyse these exams to fulfil their concluding preparations towards the SEC examinations. The final ĠEM16+ certificate comprises the continuous assessment, the student’s executive functioning skills and the examination results.

The pastoral care team

The team of the programme consists of guidance teachers and mentors who help each student by providing individual attention according to each student’s needs.

Attendance

All students will receive a stipend, therefore regular attendance is expected.

The academic year

The year follows the state secondary schools’ calendar, the only difference being that at ĠEM16+, it starts at the beginning of October, following the publication of the SEC resit results. A number of short courses and activities will be held after the May SEC examination session to reinforce the students’ educational, personal and social progress.

Uniform

Although no uniform is required and students are free to express themselves through their clothing and other accessories, students are expected to wear appropriate attire.

The Erasmusplus project

The ĠEM16+ centre is partnered with similar educational institutions in Denmark, Italy and Norway in a Erasmusplus project entitled ‘Solution by Inclusion’. The project’s main aim is to lower the number of school- leavers by 20 per cent by creating innovative tools to strengthen students’ competences. The project, which started on September 1, 2020, and ends on August 21, 2023, will also enable the participating educators, parents and students to discuss and analyse various experiences that could lead to a more inclusive educational curriculum.

Free time

The ĠEM16+ centre’s professional community organises events for students, including physical activities during students’ breaks using existent facilities. These include a youth hub where one can find a canteen and appropriate games, a fitness centre for those who wish to do physical exercises, a football ground equipped with synthetic turf, and a food lab for those who would like to learn food preparation skills. A library and appropriate areas for studying are also available.

Accreditation

The ĠEM16+ education programme is accredited at Level 3, with an exit point at Level 2, of the Malta Qualifications Framework; this qualification incorporates all the subjects taught in the programme. Apart from this, students can obtain MQF 3 or 2 awards in stand-alone subjects in Maltese, English, Mathematics, Physics and Biology. These levels, which may be obtained in one academic year, give a better opportunity to ĠEM16+ students when pursuing their educational route. Attaining any of these levels is not automatic. To attain the level, students need to be committed, show motivation, attend regularly, participate in lessons, do the work assigned by the teacher, and study.

Applications

For further information and application forms, visit the website education.gov.mt/gem16plus, visit the Facebook page ĠEM16+, or call 2598 3850. Application forms may also be collected both from the Education Programme Centre centre in Gżira or from the Ministry for Education in Floriana. These forms are to be submitted at the centre in Gżira. Provisional applications are adjusted once the SEC results are issued.