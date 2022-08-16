Ognjen Bjelicic had words of praise towards Maltese football as his presence with Ħamrun Spartans is garnering interest among the Serbian media.

Bjelicic, 25, has been a remarkable addition to this Spartans’ side as his defensive contribution has paid dividends in helping his team reach the play-off round of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

A former Serbia U-16’s international, Bjelicic came through the ranks of the Serbian giant – Red Star Belgrade, as he featured for their U-19’s side before stepping onto senior football.

